Young Thug & Chris Brown
- NewsYoung Thug & Chris Brown Return With "Go Crazy (Remix)" Ft. Future, Lil Durk, & MulattoThe team of hitmakers joined forces on the remix to the "Slime & B " single.By Erika Marie
- NewsYoung Thug & Chris Brown Set It Off On "Say You Love Me"Young Thug and Chris Brown set things off with a bang on the introductory cut "Say You Love Me."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYoung Thug, Chris Brown, & Future Have A Slime Reunion On "Help Me Breathe"Young Thug, Chris Brown and Future connect to close out "Slime & B" with the bouncy "Help Me Breathe."By Mitch Findlay