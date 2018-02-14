YGTUT
- NewsYGTUT Shares 2-Track Project "Black Benz" EPYGTUT drops off a 2-song pack titled, "Black Benz" By Aron A.
- NewsYGTUT Puts On For His City On "Chattanooga Vendetta"YGTUT is back in action with his latest single, "Chattanooga Vendetta."By Aron A.
- MusicYGTUT Separates The Real From The Fake On "Bootleggers"As one of the latest emcees representing for Tennessee's rap scene, YGTUT gives fans a royal banger with his new single "Bootleggers."By Keenan Higgins
- NewsYGTUT Drops Off New Song "Mind Ya Business"YGTUT drops off a new track ahead of his upcoming album.By Aron A.
- NewsYGTUT Drops Off His New Single "Get It"YGTUT serves off a new banger off of "IOU."By Aron A.
- NewsIsaiah Rashad & YGTUT Deliver Unearthed 2011 Banger "Trill Dreams"Isaiah Rashad and YGTUT unearth a solid loosie from the vaults.By Mitch Findlay