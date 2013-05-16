Tyler Thomas
News
Tyler Thomas Comes Through With Bar-Heavy Track "Oh Me"
Tyler Thomas continues to show fans why he is a voice to watch out for.
By
Alexander Cole
Aug 01, 2020
1494 Views
News
I Got This
Logic links up with L.A. native Tyler Thomas for a new collab titled "I Got This".
By
Kevin Goddard
May 16, 2013
177 Views
