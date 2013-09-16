True Master
True Master
- NewsStrong ArmA standout track from Wu-Tang affiliated producer True Master's new "Master Craftsman" album, which you can purchase at truemastermusicstore.com. The veteran beatsmith is currently incarcerated on Riker's Island, and claims his imprisonment is unlawful. Learn more about his situation at trulyrevealedaconspiracyaies.com.
- SongsBatman And RobinProducer True Master who has frequently collaborated with Wu-Tang Clan in the past drops off a collabo with Raekwon and Ghostface, which will live on the producer's upcoming album "Master Craftsmen."