True East
- NewsThe FaultA track literally written on Dallas North Tollway, "The Fault" is coming from the aspect of accepting the blame, or The Fault, from a few different accusations. Accepting the fault from those women who's hearts have been broken by us. Accepting the fault from those who don't believe in us. Accepting the fault from the fear of not reaching our dreams. Either way... We're going to continue to do what we do, achieve what our dreams are, and gladly accept the fault for it all. - @True_East_By Trevor Smith