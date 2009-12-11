Triple C's
- News*** JUST ADDED *** 1st Single Off Triple Cs' "Color, Cut & Clarity". Mostly Rick Ross on it.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStream Erryday, the newest drop from Triple C's which features Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, J-Dub. The cut was released on Friday, December 11th, 2009.By Steve Kerry
- NewsStream Go, the newest drop from Triple C's which features Rick Ross, Birdman. The cut was released on Friday, December 11th, 2009.By Steve Kerry
- NewsCheck out Yams (Remix), the latest track from Triple C's, featuring Yo Gotti which dropped on Friday, December 11th, 2009.By Jacob Lewis