Tray Savage
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
News
Trap
Tray Savage links up with Fredo Santana for a new promo single.
By
Lloyd Jaffe
Nov 23, 2014
350 Views
News
Peso
Another standout cut from GBE soldier Tray Savage's new "Braindead" mixtape, which is now available in our mixtape section. Go get it.
By
hnhh
Nov 17, 2013
252 Views
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE