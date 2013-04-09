TrapZillas
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
News
RiFF RAFF Is My Homeboy Like Jesus
"I was born to be a baller. Either it was going to be hooping, or it was going to be coming through two-door Bentley Couping." -JODY HiGHROLLER
By
hnhh
Jun 07, 2013
119 Views
News
Rainy Day
"This new TrapZillas song is for all the rainy days!" -Jody Highroller
By
hnhh
Apr 09, 2013
376 Views
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE