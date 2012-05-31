Tito Lopez
- NewsWhite LiesTito Lopez addresses racism over Vinylz's "Chiraq" instrumental.By Lloyd Jaffe
- SongsBussinTito Lopez drops off something new today, check out "Bussin."By Rose Lilah
- SongsTryna Get OnTito Lopez grabs a feature from Michigan's Jon Connor for his new track which will live on the upcoming "Year Of The Underdog" project.By Rose Lilah
- SongsDiamonds & WhipsTito Lopez grabs Trae and Jaamel for his latest entry in his "Venting Sessions" series.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDreams & Nightmares (Freestyle)Tito Lopez decides to go in over Meek Mill's intro.By Rose Lilah
- NewsTito Lopez "106 & Park’s The Backroom Freestyle" VideoCheck out Tito Lopez "106 & Park’s The Backroom Freestyle" Video, the latest video from Tito Lopez, released on Monday, January 7th, 2013. Tito Lopez's chances in this game are improving with each new release, and Tito Lopez "106 & Park’s The Backroom Freestyle" Video is no exception - quite the opposite, in fact. It's a nice addition to the impressive catalogue Tito Lopez has been building over the years. We're definitely anticipating the next move.By Rose Lilah
- NewsHomesickTito Lopez flows smooth over this tranquil beat, as the latest in his Venting Sessions series.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsTito Lopez "The Blues" VideoPeep Tito Lopez "The Blues" Video, the latest visual from Tito Lopez. It dropped on Friday, July 27th, 2012.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe BluesTito Lopez gets bluesy on the first single off his upcoming debut album with Capitol Records.By Rose Lilah
- NewsMama ProudGive Mama Proud a spin - it's the latest release from Tito Lopez, having dropped on Thursday, June 14th, 2012.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Hunger GameTito Lopez drops his new mixtape entitled "The Hunger Game"By Rose Lilah
- NewsThey Told Me1st release from his upcoming mixtape “The Hunger Game” which drops June 14th.By Rose Lilah