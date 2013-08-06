The Yancey Boys
- NewsGlobal WarmingSlum Village help out The Yancey Boys on "Global Warming."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosThe Yancey Boys Feat. Common & Dezi Paige "Quicksand" VideoWatch The Yancey Boys Feat. Common & Dezi Paige "Quicksand" VideoBy Rose Lilah
- MusicJeep VolumeThe latest leak from Detroit duo The Yancey Boys' upcoming "Sunset Blvd." project, featuring Slum Village collaborator T3 and produced by the late, great J Dilla, who was member Illa J's older brother. The project drops on October 29th via Delicious Vinyl.By hnhh
- NewsQuicksandStream Quicksand (Prod. By J Dilla), the newest drop from The Yancey Boys which features Common & Dezi Paige. The cut was released on Tuesday, August 27th, 2013.By hnhh
- NewsThe Yancey Boys Feat. Vice, Detroit Serious & J Rocc "The Fisherman" (Prod. By J Dilla) VideoGet a load of The Yancey Boys Feat. Vice, Detroit Serious & J Rocc "The Fisherman" (Prod. By J Dilla) Video, a new visual from The Yancey Boys that saw the light of day on Tuesday, August 6th, 2013. The Yancey Boys's movement grows stronger with each new release, and The Yancey Boys Feat. Vice, Detroit Serious & J Rocc "The Fisherman" (Prod. By J Dilla) Video has further strengthened that fact. It's a solid addition to the commendable body of work The Yancey Boys has been creating since By hnhh