The Wow
- NewsTreesThe Wow smoke "Trees" on their new record with The Pharcyde's Fat Lip.By Trevor Smith
- NewsMasterpieceThe WOW teams up with Method Man for "Masterpiece".By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosThe Wow Feat. Vinny Cha$e "Whittier Blvd. (Remix)" VideoExperience The Wow Feat. Vinny Cha$e "Whittier Blvd. (Remix)" Video, a new offering from The Wow, which was released on Thursday, May 2nd, 2013. Things are looking better for The Wow with each new release, which The Wow Feat. Vinny Cha$e "Whittier Blvd. (Remix)" Video has proven yet again. It's worthy addition to the impressive body of work The Wow has been developing over the years. We're looking forward to hearing what's next.By Rose Lilah
- SongsWhittier Blvd (The Remix)The Wow grab Epic Records signee Vinny Cha$e for the remix to "Whittier Blvd."By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Wow "Get Busy " VideoWatch The Wow "Get Busy " Video - it's the latest video from The Wow, having dropped on Thursday, January 31st, 2013. The Wow's musical situation is improving with every new release, and The Wow "Get Busy " Video will most definitely help the cause. It's a fine addition to the growing body of work The Wow has been developing since stepping foot in the game. We're looking forward to what The Wow has in store.By Rose Lilah
- NewsGet BusyListen to the latest mix on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/kothelegend/the-wow-get-busy-produced-by
The last song as part of The Wow's #WowWednesday series. Their mixtape drops December 26th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsIn The BuildingA new one from The Wow off their upcoming mixtape "The Re-Imagined."By Rose Lilah
A new release from The Wow which is comprised of KO The Legend & producer Balt Getty. Their self-titled debut drops in December
A new joint from the duo known as The Wow