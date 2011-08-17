The Outlawz
- MusicSnoop Dogg Mad That Tupac "Took His Shine," Outlawz Rapper Napoleon ClaimsThe former rapper claimed that it was hard for Snoop to be the biggest MC on Death Row, only to have Pac swoop in and get most of the attention.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsThe Outlawz Feat. Snoop Dogg "Karma" VideoThe Outlaws bring on Snoop D-O-Double-G for a lavish new video.By Lloyd Jaffe
- MixtapesWarrior MusicTupac's former group, The Outlawz and the former G-Unit member Young Buck join forces for "Warrior Music" which features Trae Tha Truth, Snoop Dogg, Stormey and more.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBlack RoseGive Black Rose a spin - it's the latest offering from The Outlawz, having dropped on Wednesday, August 17th, 2011.By Rose Lilah