The Gourmet Family
- SongsHope It StaysToday we're introducing you to The Gourmet Family, a hip-hop collective coming out of New England & New York, who delivered their debut album called "Amuse Bouche" for free. Check out the very first track off the project here and let us know what you think. Cop the full album in the mixtape section.ByRose Lilah151 Views
- MixtapesAmuse BoucheThe Gourmet Family, a collective made up of 6 New York/New England region artists, come together for their eclectic debut album. The title of the project, "Amuse Bouche," is a french culinary phrase that translates to "sample serving," which is what the 11 track compilation is meant to accomplish.ByTrevor Smith95 Views