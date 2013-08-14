The Almighty
- MusicThe RaptureA standout track from The Almighty's new project "The 2nd Coming", featuring Crooked I and Chino XL.Byhnhh458 Views
- MixtapesCanibus Presents: Prelude To The 2nd ComingThe Almighty are an underground supergroup consisting of Canibus, Cappadonna, Planet Asia, M-Eighty, Bronze Nazareth and Nino Graye. This tape is a prelude to their upcoming album "The Second Coming". Features include Talib Kweli, RZA, Raekwon, Tragedy Khadafi, Vinnie Paz, Keith Murray and more with production from JP Beats, Domingo, Bronze Nazereth, DJ JS-1, The Architect and others.Byhnhh189 Views