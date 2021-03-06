Taleban Dooda
- NewsTaleban Dooda Makes His Mark With Debut Album "Fallen Angel"Taleban Dooda makes his debut with "Fallen Angel" ft. 42 Dugg, Tory Lanez, Yung Bleu, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsTaleban Dooda Rides Around With "Chopstix" On His Latest BangerTaleban Dooda shares his latest single, "Chopstix." By Aron A.
- News42 Dugg Gives Taleban Dooda A Verse On Energetic Single "Trappin' Ain't Dead"Tampa artist Taleban Dooda continues to attract the attention of big-name artists.By Alexander Cole