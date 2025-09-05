News
Will.i.am & Taboo Reunite To Show Love To Their Hometown On New Single "East LA"
"East LA" marks Will.i.am's first single as a lead artist since he collaborated with Britney Spears on "Mind Your Business" in 2023.
By
Cole Blake
September 05, 2025
