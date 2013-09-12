Sommy Lovell
- NewsPortraitsCheck out "Portraits," a new track by Sommy Lovell that's been selected as a Heatseeker.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDeath Before GenesisSelf-Produced, DBG’s instrumental not only serves as the platform for his own proclamations as an artist, but the depiction of strong societal components and issues, accompanied with first & third person accounts. Relationship recollection and magnifying topics such as religion & values are also present, all while complemented by some of Lovell’s signature wording. Finally, following tradition of all aspects being executed alone, DBG was mixed & mastered by Lovell as wellBy Trevor Smith