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Flight Risqué – Song by Jenevieve, Freddie Gibbs & SALIMATA
Jenevieve might be dropping an album soon, and hopefully it matches the new Freddie Gibbs and SALIMATA-assisted single "Flight Risqué."
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
April 17, 2026