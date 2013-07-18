Roach Gigz
- NewsRoach Gigz Feat. Kool John "Crack A 40" VideoCheck out Roach Gigz Feat. Kool John "Crack A 40" Video, the latest visual from Roach Gigz, released on Wednesday, July 31st, 2013. Roach Gigz continues to impress with each new leak, and Roach Gigz Feat. Kool John "Crack A 40" Video is no exception. It's strengthens Roach Gigz's already impressive body of work, which has seen positive change over the years. We're most definitely anticipating Roach Gigz's next offering.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesRoachy Balboa Round 3Roach Gigz returns today with the third insatllemnt in his 'Roachy Balboa" mixtape series. This one includes features from Iamsu!, Kreayshawn, Remedy, and more.By Rose Lilah
- SongsIt's LitRoach Gigz connects with Iamsu! off his upcoming album "Roachy Balboa III."By Rose Lilah