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Wait What – Song by A!MS with ZieZie & Ramz feat. Liilz & Brodie
A!MS, ZieZie, Ramz, Liilz, and Brodie dropped "Wait What" on A!MS' "Peak Season" last year, and it's gaining more momentum.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
May 01, 2026