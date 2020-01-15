Peso Peso
- NewsPeso Peso Takes On "Who Want Smoke"Peso Peso delivers a freestyle over Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke."By Aron A.
- MusicPeso Peso Puts On For Texas City With New Project "El Patron"Galveston County-bred rapper Peso Peso takes all of his past transgressions and channels them into music, specifically on a new album titled "El Patron."By Keenan Higgins
- NewsPeso Peso Keeps It Comin' With "Andalé"Peso Peso drops off a new single to announce "El Patron." By Aron A.
- NewsPeso Peso & Trippie Redd Team Up For New Banger "Brad Pitt"Peso Peso & Trippie Redd channel their aggression on "Brad Pitt."By Alexander Cole
- NewsPeso Peso & Icewear Vezzo Team Up On "Corleone Family"From Texas to Detroit, Peso Peso and Icewear Vezzo connect on "Corleone Family."By Aron A.
- NewsSauce Walka & OhGeesy Link Up With Peso Peso On "Sauce Mafia"Peso Peso drops off some heat. By Aron A.