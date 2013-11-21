One Dae
- NewsOne Dae Feat. C-Rayz Walz "Daes & Times" VideoWatch Daes & TimesBy hnhh
- NewsA Long WayA choice selection from One Dae's new "Daes & Times" album, produced by Marco Polo with Statik Selektah on the cuts. Hit the iTunes link to cop the project.By hnhh
- MusicAbu GrahibThe final leak from Brooklyn spitter One Dae's upcoming "Daes & Times" LP, which is set to drop on November 26th. Featuring fellow New Yorker Sean Price and produced by Analogic. Hit the iTunes link to pre-order the project.By hnhh