Omar Cruz
- NewsOmar Cruz Feat. G-Eyez "L-A-B " VideoWatch L-A-BBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsThe Book Of OmarNew mixtape from LA's Omar Cruz including features from Ty$, Aztek Escobar, Crooked I, Glasses Malone, Compton Menace & moreBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsL-A-BNew music off "The Book Of Omar" dropping Nov 25thBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsLyla's SongO Dot Cruz celebrates the birth of his first child - Daughter Lyla. Congrats Omar!By DJ Ill Will
- NewsWe OnCourtesy of LAB RecordsListen to We On, the new track by Omar Cruz featuring Compton Menace & Crooked I which was dropped on Wednesday, February 20th, 2013.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsDrivin' BenzesHave you heard Omar Cruz's new track Drivin' Benzes (Prod. By Kev Da Khemist)? It dropped on Tuesday, November 1st, 2011.By DJ Ill Will