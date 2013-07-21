MidaZ The BEAST
News
Fire
The latest from rising Orlando emcee and HiPNOTT Records signee MidaZ the BEAST, which will appear on his official debut album "AU: Another Universe", dropping on August 20th. Click the iTunes link below to cop the single and/or pre-order the project.
By
hnhh
Jul 21, 2013
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE