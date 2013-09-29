Lyriq
Addicted To Women
A choice selection from Lyriq's new "I Am Lyriq" mixtape, featuring Sir Michael Rocks and produced by Wild Beats and Larry Lamar. Can you dig it?
By
hnhh
Nov 24, 2013
A new collaboration from Chicago vocalist Lyriq and Sir Michael Rocks. Can you dig it?
Sep 29, 2013
