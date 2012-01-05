Lore'l
- NewsBillboard BytchNew Mixtape from the VH1 "Love & Hip-Hop" star.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsThe LoopLore'l and L.A.'s Problem link up for a leak off Lore'l's upcoming EP.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBenjaminLore'l delivers a new single all about the Benjamins.By Rose Lilah
- NewsEveryday (Remix)Lo'rel grabs Bad Lucc and Vado for the remix to a track off her mixtape "Leading Lady."By Rose Lilah
- NewsEverythings a Go (Freestyle)New Lore'l Mixtape April 10thListen to Everythings a Go (Freestyle), a new offering from Lore'l, which was released on Wednesday, March 21st, 2012.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsWho Want ItGive Who Want It (Prod by Ted Smooth) a spin - it's the latest release from Lore'l, having dropped on Thursday, January 5th, 2012.By DJ Ill Will