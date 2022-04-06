Lil Silva
- NewsLil Silva's Debut Album, "Yesterday Is Heavy" Has ArrivedBADBADNOTGOOD, Little Dragon, and Sampha are just a few of the features on the 12-track effort.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsLil Silva Shares "What If" Ft. Skiifall & Charlotte Day Wilson-Assisted "Leave It"The two-song pack arrives ahead of Lil Silva's forthcoming album, "Yesterday Is Heavy." By Aron A.
- NewsLil Silva & Sampha Vent On Collab Record "Backwards"The two English creatives merge their sound to deliver a track filled with passion.By Lawrencia Grose