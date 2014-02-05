Lex Luger (Low Pros)
- NewsA-Trak & Lex Luger (Low Pros) Feat. Travi$ Scott "100 Bottles" VideoTravi$ Scott staggers through a suffocating digital dystopia in Low Pros' "100 Bottles" video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsFrankie LymonLow Pros tap Que, Young Thug and PeeWee Longway for "Frankie Lymon".By Trevor Smith
- NewsMuscleLow Pros release a new banger called" Muscle" with Juvenile.By Trevor Smith
- Songs100 BottlesDownload a new leak from A-Trak and Lex Luger, "100 Bottles" featuring Travi$ Scott.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJack TripperHere goes the first look from A-Trak & Lex Luger aka Low Pros.By Rose Lilah