Leather Corduroys
News
Have U Eva
Vic Mensa assists Leather Corduroys on "Have U Eva."
By
Patrick Lyons
May 14, 2015
237 Views
News
I Told You So
Chance The Rapper helps out on SAVEMONEY duo Leather Corduroy's intro track, "I Told You So".
By
Trevor Smith
Jan 02, 2015
65 Views
