News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Klein
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
Klein Announces New Mixtape With Heavy "rich dad poor dad" Lead Single
"sleep with a cane" comes out on October 1, and will see Klein melding the worlds of ambient folklore and U.K. hip-hop.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
August 22, 2025
135 Views