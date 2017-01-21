Kidmayz
News
Long Live The King
Listen to Kidmayz' heavy lo-fi record "Long Live The King."
By
Trevor Smith
Jan 29, 2017
News
Round Here
Listen to Kidmayz' furious new track "Round Here."
By
Trevor Smith
Jan 21, 2017
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE