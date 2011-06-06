Kay Cola
- NewsFor The DreamersHNHH Premiere! Download Kay Cola's mixtape "For The Dreamers."By Rose Lilah
- NewsHave 2 CallHNHH Premiere! Listen to Kay Cola's collaboration with Iamsu! and Kool John, "Have 2 Call."By Rose Lilah
- NewsNot OKListen to Kay Cola's new single "Not OK" featuring French Montana.By Rose Lilah
- NewsSoft KissesKay Cola wants your "Soft Kisses" on a new track produced by HBK Gang's Jay Ant.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsI Want YouSpin Kay Cola and Problem's new collab' "I Want You".By DJ Ill Will
- NewsRough Sex (Freestyle)LA's Hope Wright & Kay Cola team up with NY's SkyzooBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsThe Fifth ElementNew EP from Grammy nominated songwriter and artist from Los Angeles Kay Cola.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsKay Cola "Won" VideoExperience Kay Cola's new "Won" Video.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsDamnKay Cola brings along Jay Ant for her newest jointBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsHigh FiveNew Kay Cola x Skyzoo. Produced by Justin RoseBy DJ Ill Will
- News7 EPNew 7 song EP from LA Singer Kay Cola. Feat Bad Lucc, Problem, K Roosevelt etcBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsEx (Bliss)Listen to Ex (Bliss), a new offering from Kay Cola, which was released on Wednesday, December 28th, 2011.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsBedtime StoryGive Bedtime Story (Prod by Boi-1da) a spin - it's the latest release from Kay Cola, having dropped on Monday, June 6th, 2011.By DJ Ill Will