K. Roosevelt
- NewsMotionK. Roosevelt's "Motion" is break-up music.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJourney EPK. Roosevelt drops off his new EP "Journey."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDiamonds & GoldOff rising singer K. Roosevelt's infectiously smooth new EP "RoseGold" comes this track featuring Mibbs from Pac Div called "Diamonds & Gold". Grab the full EP here on HNHH.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsRoseGoldRising star K. Roosevelt on the heels of appearing on Game's "Jesus Piece" album drops his own EP "RoseGold" which has a feature and some production from Hit-Boy, and Mibbs.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDo Me NowRising artist K. Roosevelt started getting attention after appearing on Game's "Jesus Piece" album. Now he drops his "RoseGold" project which features Hit-Boy who makes guest and production appearances. Here's the cut "Do Me Now" featuring Hit-Boy.By Steve Kerry