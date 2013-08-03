JJ DOOM
- NewsBookhead (DOOM Remix)JJ Doom finds us a new track, "Bookhead (DOOM Remix).By hnhh
- SongsGuv'nor (BadBadNotGood Remix)Here's another remixed track for JJ Doom's upcoming re-release of "Keys To The Kuff" as "Butter Version Of Keys To The Kuff." The rework of "Guv'nor comes from BadBadNotGood.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBanished (Beck Remix)Celebrated singer-songwriter Beck remixes this cut from JJ DOOM (Jneiro Jarel and DOOM)'s 2012 album "Key to the Kuffs", which they're completely reworking. The new version of the project is called "Key to the Kuffs: Butter Version" and is slated to drop on August 20th. Hit the Amazon link below to pre-order it.By hnhh
- SongsViberian SonJJ DOOM has decided to rework completely their album "Keys To The Kuff," now called "Butter Version." Clams Casino, Thom Yorke and Beck were among those enlisted to help rework the original tracks, this being one of them. The album drops August 20th.By Rose Lilah