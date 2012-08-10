Jigg A.K.A. Jay Jizzle
- NewsAddicted To MoneyAddicted To Money's Jigg links up with Cocaine Muzik Group's (Yo Gotti's Label) Zed Zilla to make new anthem for the streets. Its already been featured on Hip Hop TXL, Traps N Trunks, and Street Runnaz mixtape series' which are some of the most downloaded hip hop mixtapes in the world. We're all addicted to money #ATMBy Rose Lilah
- NewsInsomniaA new leak off Jay Jizzle’s upcoming "Marijuana Inc. 3" mixtape, with a verse from Don Logan.By Trevor Smith
- NewsBruce LeeA leak from Jay Jizzle & Chevy Woods discussing the potency of their kush. Off an upcoming tape from DJ 5150By Rose Lilah