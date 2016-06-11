Jeff Chery
- NewsGive And GoJeff Chery is back with a cold new club-ready track, "Give and Go," off DJ Honorz' new "Passport Music" mixtape. By Angus Walker
- NewsJeff Chery "What You Doin?" VideoWatch Jeff Chery's new "What You Doin?" video, and stream his new "Vega" project, a joint EP with Florida's HamSquad. By Angus Walker
- NewsMoney On The MattressPREMIERE! Jeff Chery's latest, "Money on the Mattress," clicks on all cylinders. Produced by HamSquad, who will team will Chery for the upcoming "Vega" EP. By Angus Walker
- NewsJeff Chery "Cross The Line" VideoHNHH PREMIERE: Jeff Chery feels the weight of betrayal in the new video to "Cross the Line," a new song produced by SM Tracks. By Angus Walker
- NewsRidin On The BloccJeff Chery attempts to find peace in a war zone on his tranquil new record "Ridin on the Blocc," produced by Slayer Tracks. By Angus Walker
- NewsWhat You Doin?Jeff Chery drops a knockout club track, "What You Doin?", produced by the HamSquad. By Angus Walker
- NewsJeff Chery "Name One" VideoJeff Chery shares the video to "Name One," a standout track off his new "Mufasa's Way" mixtape. By Angus Walker
- NewsJeff Chery Feat. OJ Da Juiceman "Juice & Soda" VideoPREMIERE: Jeff Chery and OJ Da Juiceman turn up the trap in the new video to "Juice & Soda," shot by A Zae Production. By Angus Walker
- NewsMufasa's WayListen to the immersive new tape from rising trap star Jeff Chery: "Mufasa's Way." By Angus Walker
- NewsC'est La VieHNHH PREMIERE: Jeff Chery lets loose a cold-hearted dose of melodic raps on "C'est La Vie." By Angus Walker
- NewsJeff Chery "Family" VideoPREMIERE: Jeff Chery shows what he's all about in the new "Family" video. By Angus Walker
- NewsFamilyAnother gritty banger from Jeff Chery: "Family." By Angus Walker
- NewsJuice & SodaListen to a new track from Jeff Chery and OJ Da Juiceman: "Juice & Soda." By Angus Walker