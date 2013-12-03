Jay Wirth
Bong RipsBueller is a mixtape coming out January 21st of 2014 by 17 year old hip-hop artist Jay Wirth. However scattershot Bong Rips may be, and however misleadingly Cypress Hill-inspired its title may be, it is a love song to hip-hop music and the forms of writing such. With a Breaking Bad metaphor, a Pablo Picasso reference and an ode to LL Cool J. Listen to it loudly and remember the artist who wrote the lyrics has yet to graduate high school.
TaurusThe song comes in the form of bars without a hook, which can also be related to the nature of the title. I'm sure a bull with not serenade you with a chorus before it kills you with its horns. Get familiar with the 17 year-old Pennsylvania emcee when the Bueller EP drops 1/21/14.