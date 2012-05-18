J Star
- SongsAPHLToronto rapper J Star teams up with Lola Monroe on his new single "APHL." This will appear on his upcoming project "Ready" dropping in the Fall.By Rose Lilah
- NewsPick Up (Remix)J Star nabs Ace Hood for the remix to "Pick Up." He has a mixtape with Don Cannon on the way, called "The Warm Up."By Rose Lilah
- NewsPick UpJ Star is joined by Luu Breeze on his new single "Pick Up," which is off J Star's upcoming mixtape "I'm Ready."By Rose Lilah
- NewsClap Clap Clap (Remix)J Star releases the Official Remix for his “Clap Clap Clap” track, feat Twista & Vado.By DJ Ill Will
- NewsIts Cash No CreditOff his "Free Agent" mixtapeCheck out Its Cash No Credit, a new track by J Star, which dropped on Friday, May 18th, 2012.By Rose Lilah