Illogic
News
Neva Heard
This is Columbus, Ohio emcee Illogic's debut on the site, and we suggest you get familiar. "Neva Heard" is a standout track from "Capture The Sun," a collaborative LP with former Def Jux producer Blockhead that dropped today (it's available on iTunes). Thoughts?
By
hnhh
Apr 16, 2013
