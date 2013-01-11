iLLChris (AyeLogics)
News
Monuments
A standout track from AyeLogic's "Odd Man Out" project.
By
hnhh
Feb 01, 2013
264 Views
News
Coolin With The Coolest
AyeLogics, a Seattle rapper, teams up with Chicagos' Sir Michael Rocks for a leak off his upcoming project, "Odd Man Out."
By
Rose Lilah
Jan 11, 2013
56 Views
