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Mixtapes
The Assembly - Album by E-40, Cousin Fik, and Hitta Slim
The Assembly is a new rap group from E-40, featuring Hitta Slim and Cousin Fik. On Friday, they dropped their self-titled record.
By
Alexander Cole
May 11, 2026