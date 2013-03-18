HB MONTE
Come And Get It (Remix Contest Winner)
Receiving the highest amount of votes for T-Pain's "Come And Get It" remix contest, HB Monte // Funk D // Big Dawg win it all with nearly 1000 votes.
Mar 18, 2013
