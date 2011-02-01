Haitian Fresh
- Music VideosHaitian Fresh Feat. Maino & French Montana "Lick Season" VideoWatch Haitian Fresh - Haitian Fresh Feat. Maino & French Montana "Lick Season" Video Feat. Maino & French MontanaBy Rose Lilah
- NewsFace CleanBSM's Haitian Fresh links up with Bo Deal and Lil Durk for a joint which lives on his "Beast Mode" project.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBow Down (Remix)Haitian Fresh gets Waka Flocka to jump on his new remix for "Bow Down".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSo GoneHaitian Fresh enlists Roscoe Dash for the first single off his upcoming mixtape 'Beast Mode'.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLick Season (NO DJ)**JUST ADDED** NO DJ Full VersionBy Rose Lilah