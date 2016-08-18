Grilly
News
Redrum (Remix)
PREMIERE: Bama rappers Zilla and Grilly tap Paul Wall for the remix of "Redrum."
By
Danny Schwartz
Jan 20, 2017
News
Redrum
Them Bama boys got bars! HNHH premieres the new collab from Zilla and Grilly: "Redrum."
By
Angus Walker
Aug 18, 2016
