Greg Grease
News
Black King Cole
This is is rising Minneapolis rapper/producer Greg Grease's debut on the site, and once again, we suggest you get familiar. “Black King Cole” is the first single from his upcoming EP of the same name, which will be released digitally via iTunes on May 21st.
By
hnhh
Apr 28, 2013
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE