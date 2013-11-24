Grand Daddy I.U.
Grand Daddy I.U. Dies At 54
Grand Daddy I.U. has passed away at the age of 54.
By
Cole Blake
Dec 13, 2022
3.0K Views
Music
P.I.M.P. Freestyle
A new freestyle from veteran emcee Grand Daddy I.U., over LL Cool J's "Ill Bomb" instrumental, ya dig?
By
hnhh
Nov 24, 2013
138 Views
