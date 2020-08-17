Girl Talk
- NewsWiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T & Girl Talk Collide On "How The Story Goes"Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, and Big K.R.I.T. deliver a new laidback single off of their forthcoming joint project, "Full Court Press." By Aron A.
- NewsGirl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., & Smoke DZA Announce New Collab Album With Lead Single, "Put You On"Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA share the lead single from their upcoming new collaborative album, "Full Court Press."By Alex Zidel
- NewsGirl Talk Enlists Dreamville's Bas For New Single "Fallin'"The DJ recruits the Dreamville rapper for a smooth new single.By Dre D.
- NewsG Perico Rides Around With The "Toolie" On His New SingleG Perico & Girl Talk team up on "Toolie."By Aron A.