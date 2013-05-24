Giftz
- NewsFull EffectGiftz freestyles on "Full Effect."ByRose Lilah162 Views
- NewsFalling SkiesESGN-signed rapper Giftz drops off a new leak "Falling Skies."ByRose Lilah118 Views
- NewsGiftz Feat. Freddie Gibbs "One Day" VideoWatch the official video for Giftz' "One Day" featuring Freddie Gibbs.ByKevin Goddard102 Views
- NewsYou're Blind (Freestyle)Giftz hops on Alchemist production for "You're Blind" freestyle.ByRose Lilah126 Views
- SongsMovieGiftz drops some "Movie" shit.ByRose Lilah105 Views
- Music VideosGiftz Feat. Boldy James "Game Of Chess" VideoWatch Giftz Feat. Boldy James "Game Of Chess" VideoByRose Lilah153 Views
- SongsFuck Em AllGiftz connects with his fellow Chicago natives for a new single produced by C-Sick. This is the first official single from his upcoming project, "Position of Power" dropping in August.ByRose Lilah256 Views
- NewsNino (Remix)Young Giftz, a rapper from Chicago's East Side collabed with fellow Chi rapper Tree on this record "Nino" which became a local hit. For the remix of "Nino" Giftz enlists Joey Purp, Kami de Chukwu, Dally Auston, Brian Fresco & Caleb James. Tree also handled production!ByRose Lilah225 Views