Frenchie
- MusicFrenchie Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Botched BurglaryMany might remember the Strong Island rapper for introducing Nicki Minaj to her former manager Debra Antney, helping her reach success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsFrenchie Feat. Trae Tha Truth "Birds & Keys" VideoFrenchie and Trae Tha Truth share a video for "Birds & Keys."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsAin't Goin NowhereFrenchie recruits B.o.B and Chanel West Coast for "Ain't Goin Nowhere".By Trevor Smith
- NewsAint Goin NowhereFrenchie lands some big co-signs on his new single.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsBirds And KeysFrenchie and Trae Tha Truth link up on "Birds And Keys."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsPlay No Games (Remix)BSM’s Frenchie delivers the remix to "Play No Games", which adds a verse from Young Scooter. The track will appear on his upcoming mixtape, "Long Over Due".By Trevor Smith
- NewsMonsterGive Monster a listen - it's a new offering from Frenchie, featuring Sony, Waka Flocka, Joffy & Desi. It was dropped on Tuesday, October 18th, 2011.By Rose Lilah