Fat Tony
News
Fat Tony Releases New Project "Exotica"
Fat Tony returns with his new project ft. Bun B.
By
Aron A.
October 25, 2020
1049 Views
BKNY (Remix)
A new remix of this standout cut from Fat Tony's recent "Smart Ass Black Boy" project, produced by Tom Cruz and featuring Mr. MFN eXquire, MeLo-X and Tom Cruz.
By
hnhh
September 16, 2013
89 Views
